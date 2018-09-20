Bootstrap 4 All Classes List v4.4.1

Complete list of all Bootstrap 4 classes with description, examples, and links to documentation.

Click each column header to sort alphabetically.

Class NamePreviewDescriptionCategory
.align-* bootstrap .align- A set of utility classes that are equivelant to writing the css property vertical-align:middle; You can use this on inline and table cell elements. .align-(baseline, top, middle, bottom) Utility
.align-content-* bootstrap .blockquote Added to the parent flexbox container to determing how the elements are aligned horizontally. .align-content-(start (browser default), end, center, between, around, or stretch) Utility
.align-items-* bootstrap .align-items Class added to flexbox child items to specify if it should align towards the top or bottom of the container (start, end) Utility
.align-self-* bootstrap .align-self Used on flexbox items to align them vertically in relation to the parent container. If columns are used the items will align verticall. (start, end, center, baseline, or stretch (browser default) Utility
.align-text-* bootstrap .blockquote A set of utility classes that are equivelant to writing the css property vertical-align:text-bottom; You can use this on inline and table cell elements. .align-text-(top, bottom) Utility
.badge-* bootstrap .badge- Used for labels and counters in applications .badge-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Badge
.bg-* bootstrap .bg- Background color utility classes: .bg-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Utilities
.border-* bootstrap .border- A versatile border utility class that lets you add/remove borders on a side or change a border color. .border-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger, 0, top-0, right-0, bottom-0, left-0, top, right, bottom, left) Utility
.btn-outline-* bootstrap .btn-outline A button variation to have outlined buttons instead of a solid background. .btn-outline-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Buttons
.carousel-control-* bootstrap .carousel-control When you have an image carousel with pagination you will use this class on the previous and next anchor links. .carousel-control-(prev, next) Carousel
.carousel-fade n/a Animates the slide transition with a crossfade instead of a slideUtility
.col bootstrap .col Flexbox items are automatically equal width so this class is used when you want your columns to be equal width and then go 100% on the xs breakpoint. Grid
.col-* bootstrap .blockquote This class is used for grid columns to determin the column width and the breakpoint you would like it to be active. The classes work from the breakpoint you set and everything larger. .col-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(1-12) Grid
.custom-range bootstrap 4 shadow class Changes the default styling of a form input rangeForms
.d-flex n/a Sets the element to have have the style property display:flex; Utility
.d-none n/a Sets the element to have have the style property display:none; Utility
.d-*-* n/a A responsive display utility class that lets you specify when a display property is applied to the element. .d-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(none, inline, inline-block, block, table, table-cell, table-row, flex, inline-flex ) Utility
.d-print-* n/a Changes the display of elements when you print the document. .d-print-(flex, inline-flex, table, table-cell, table-row)Utility
.fixed-* n/a This class makes an element fixed to the top/bottom of the browser window. Here is what the CSS ruleset looks like. .fixed-bottom {position: fixed;right: 0;bottom: 0;left: 0;z-index: 1030;} Utility
.flex-*-*-* n/a Change the flexbox items layout, alignment, or size. .flex-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(row, row-reverse, column) Utility
.flex-fill-* n/a Add to all sibling elements you would like to force into equal widths and fill all available horizontal space. .flex-fill-(sm, md, lg, xl)Utility
.flex-(grow|shrink)-* n/a Forces an element to grow or shrink to use more or less of the space available .flex-(grow, shrink)-(0, 1)Utility
.float-*-* n/a Responsive utility to float an element. .float-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(none, left, right) Utility
.form-control-plaintext bootstrap .form-control-plaintext Use the .form-control-plaintext class to remove the default form field styling and preserve the correct margin and padding. Forms
.form-row bootstrap .form-row Works similar to a grid .row but is more compact to make the form look more uniform Forms
.h-* bootstrap .h- Height utility class that makes the element a percentage height of its parent element. h-(25,50,78,100, auto) Utility
.invalid-feedback bootstrap .invalid-feedback This class can be added with server side form validation to add a feedback message to an invalid field Forms
.is-* n/a If you do server side form validation you can use this class to set feedback colors on inputs or error message. .is-(valid, invalid) Forms
.justify-content-*-* bootstrap .justify-content Class specifies where the flex items will be positioned inside the container. .justify-content-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(start, end, center, between, around) Utility
.m*-*-* n/a Applies margin to an element using responsive breakpoints {property}{sides}-{breakpoint}-{size}
m(t,b,r,l,x,y)-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)		 Utility
.p*-*-* n/a Applies padding to an element using responsive breakpoints {property}{sides}-{breakpoint}-{size}
p(t,b,r,l,x,y)-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)		 Utility
.progress-bar-animated bootstrap .progress-bar-animated When this class is added to a progressbar the progress will be animated using css3 animations Progress
.nav-fill bootstrap .nav-fill Makes all nav items use all available horizontal space. Nav items are different widths baded on their content. Navs
.nav-justified bootstrap .nav-justified Makes all nav items equal width and use all available horizontal space. Navs
.navbar-collapse n/a The nav links that are collapsed and shown when toggled on mobile widths. Navbar
.navbar-expand-* n/a Since the navbar is displayed collapse on mobile first, this class specifies what breakpoint you want the navbar to not be collapsed Navbar
.navbar-text n/a Vertically centers text inside a navbar Navbar
.navbar-toggler-icon bootstrap .navbar-toggler-icon The cheeseburger navigation icon is set using an svg background image of three horizontal lines Navbar
.no-gutters n/a Removes the negative margin on the .row and padding from the child columns. Helpful when you want an image to expand to the edges of the browser without padding on the left and right edges. Grid
.order-*-* bootstrap .order This class is used to control how the elements are ordered on the page regardless of their order in the source code. So you can rearrange your layout as needed. Grid
.rounded-* bootstrap .rounded The .img-rounded class was renamed to this and is primarily used with images. However, the class just adds a border radius so you could use this on other elements that you would like a radius applied. You can also add .rounded-sm or .rounded-lg to increase the size of the radius. Images
.visible n/a Hides the visibility of an element but does not change their display property. Utility
.w-* bootstrap .w- Width utility class that makes the element a percentage width of its parent element. w-(25,50,78,100, auto) Utility
.was-validated bootstrap .was-validated This class is set by Bootstrap's javascript to apply sub class validation styles to the form inputs. Forms
.alert-heading Bootstrap 4 alert heading This class is added to headings inside alerts. It applies color:inherit so the colors match. Alerts
.blockquote bootstrap .blockquote Add to blockquote elements to apply the proper spacing and bottom margin to seperate it from other text. Blockquotes
.blockquote-footer bootstrap blockquote footer Wrapping class for citation text underneath a blockquote. Used to lighten the text color. Blockquotes
.btn-group-lg btn group large Increases the default button group size Button Group
.btn-group-sm .btn-group-sm Decreases the default button group size Button Group
.btn-group-toggle .btn-group-toggle This class replaces an input checkbox with a custom style that is toggable on click Button Group
.btn-lg button large Increases the default button size Buttons
.btn-outline-* btn outline bootstrap Transparent background with colored text and border (danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Buttons
.card bootstrap .card The class added to the div that wraps each individual card Cards
.card-body bootstrap 4 card-body This class is added to the first child div inside the div.card parent Cards
.card-columns .card-columns The .card-columns class is added to the wrapping div of of masonry-like collection of cards Cards
.card-* bootstrap card-danger First add .card-inverse and then add one of the contextual background colors (danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Cards
.card-deck bootstrap card-deck Similar to columns Bootstrap card decks are equal height and width Cards
.card-footer bootstrap card footer Wrap class for a card footer content area Cards
.card-group bootstrap .card-group The parent wrapping class around a group of cards. Groups are similar to decks but they have no margin between each card. Cards
.card-header bootstrap .card-header Wrap class for a card header content area Cards
.card-header-pills card-header-pills.png Class added in combination with .nav-pills to add pill navigation to a card header Cards
.card-header-tabs card-header-tabs.png Class added in combination with .nav-pills to add tab navigation to a card header Cards
.card-img card-image.png Add this class to the image you would like to have as a card background image. Used with creating cards with image overlays. Cards
.card-img-bottom card-img-bottom.png Similar to a card footer you can cap the bottom of a card with an image Cards
.card-img-overlay card-img-overlay Wrapper class used to create a card that has a background image overlay Cards
.card-img-top card-img-top.png Similar to a card header you can cap the top of a card with an image Cards
.card-inverse card-inverse.png Inverts the default colors to use light text on a dark background color Cards
.card-link card-link.png Adds spacing around links added inside cards Cards
.card-subtitle card-subtitle Class added to card subtitles that adjusts the default heading styles Cards
.card-text card-text This class wraps the container around card text Cards
.card-title card-title The class added to titles inside cards. It applies the proper spacing. Cards
.carousel-item bootstrap carousel-item The wrapper class applied to each individual carousel item Carousel
.clearfix n/aClears the floats of any child elements. Add this class to the parent element wrapping the floating elements. Utility
.col-form-label .col-form-label Class added to form labels to apply consistent padding and margins Forms
.col-form-label-lg Increases the font size and spacing of a form label Forms
.col-form-label-sm Decreases the font size and spacing of a form label Forms
.col-xl-* n/aSet column width for anything greater than 1200px. Specify the column span by adding 1-12 at the end Grid system
.custom-checkbox custom checkbox Parent class that converts a default form checkbox into a custom HTML/CSS checkbox Forms
.custom-control n/aUsed on all custom form inputs and adds base styles like padding and display:inline Forms
.custom-control-inline custom checkbox Custom form checkboxes are set to be display:block. Use this class to make the checkbox inline Forms
.custom-control-input n/aThis class is added to the default input that is going to be replaced. It adds the following: position: absolute; z-index: -1; opacity: 0; Forms
.custom-control-label custom checkbox When creating a custom form checkbox, this class replaces the default checkbox with custom elements using :before and :after Forms
.custom-file custom-file Class added to a label of grouped elements to create a custom file upload input Forms
.custom-file-control custom-file-control Similar to the custom-control-indicator class this class is added to a div to build a custom file input using CSS :before and :after. Forms
.custom-file-input n/aThis class is added to the default input type="file" and hides it using CSS Forms
.custom-file-label custom checkbox When creating a custom form file browser, this class replaces the default file browser with custom elements using :after Forms
.custom-radio custom-radio This class is added to the parent label tag along with .custom-control class to specify what kind of custom input it will be Forms
.custom-select custom-select Class added to a select tag to create a custom select menu Forms
.custom-select-sm custom-select-sm Decreases the font size and padding on a custom select Forms
.custom-select-lg custom checkbox Increases the relative size of a custom form select Forms
.custom-switch custom checkbox Creates a custom form element that looks like a toggle switch found on touch devices. Forms
.d-* inline-inline-block Append the following to change the element display property (block, inline, inline-block) Utility
.disabled disabled Add this class to anchor tags to disable the click functionality but still have them visible. Buttons
.display-* display-headings This set of classes increases the font size of headings in 4 stages. These classes are used for headings outside of the main content of the page like jumbotrons and page headers. Append (1-4) to the end to adjust size. Typography
.dropdown-divider dropdown-divider Class adds a horizontal line between dropdown link items Dropdowns
.dropdown-item dropdown-item This class is added to each link item shown in a dropdown menu Dropdowns
.dropdown-item-text n/a Removes the interactivity from a dropdown so it does not appear clickableDropdowns
.dropdown-toggle-split dropdown-toggle-split Class added to the notched dropdown navigation. Great for providing additional actions but still having a primary action. Dropdowns
.dropleft custom checkbox Dropdown menu that opens left of the button Dropdowns
.dropright custom checkbox Dropdown menu that opens right of the button Dropdowns
.dropup drop-up Displays the dropdown menu above the button instead of below. Dropdowns
.embed-responsive-* n/aClass used to adjust responsive embed aspect ratio. Append one of the following for the desired aspect ratio (21by9, 16by9, 4by3, 1by1) Utility
.embed-responsive-item n/aBy default responsive embeds apply to iframe, object, embed, and video tags. You can add .embed-responsive-item to any other element to have the same responsive styles applied Utility
.figure-caption figure-caption Added to a figure figcaption element to apply font styling Content
.figure-img figure-img Classed added to images inside a figure to apply some margin Content
.font-* font-weight-italic (italic, weight-bold, weight-light, weight-normal, monospace) Utility
.form-check form-check The parent class of form checkboxes Forms
.form-check-inline form-check-inline Class used for a horizontal group of checkmarks or radio buttons Forms
.form-check-input form-check-input This class is added to the input tag for checkboxes and radio buttons. Adds styles for positioning and margins. Forms
.form-check-label form-check-label This class is added to checkbox and radio button labels Forms
.form-control-file form-control-file The class added to input type="file" to apply font and spacing Forms
.form-control-* form-control-lg Apply this class to form elements to increase or decrease its size relative to the default sizing .form-control-(lg, sm) Forms
.form-inline form-inline Use this class to have a series of labels and form elements on a single horizontal row Forms
.form-text form-text This class is used for help text alongside form elements. You can add .text-muted to make the text lighter in color Forms
.has-* has-* The .has-(success, warning, danger) is added to the parent form element container to apply visual feedback to the user on form validation. Forms
.img-fluid This class is applied to images you would like to be responsive or fluid width across various screen sizes. This was .img-responsive in v3 Images
.input-group-* input-group-addon This class lets you extend form controls by adding text or buttons to the left or right of the input. .input-group-(addon|btn) Input Group
.input-group-append custom checkbox This class adds margin-left: -1px; to the input set to left of the group to compensate for the 1px border Input Group
.input-group-prepend custom checkbox This class adds margin-right: -1px; to the input set to right of the group to compensate for the 1px border Input Group
.input-group-text custom checkbox This class adds the background color and text styles to the text inside an input group Forms
.jumbotron-fluid jumbotron-fluid A default jumbotron is not full width but adding this class removes the rounded corners and makes it extend to 100% of its parent Jumbotron
.list-group-flush list-group-flush When adding a list group to a card add this class to the list group to remove the border. Otherwise you will have a double border. Cards
.list-group-item-action Add this class to each anchor in a list-group to remove the default anchor text color List Group
.list-inline list-inline Change ul or ol list to be listed horizontally with a little margin between each li Typography
.m*-# Sometimes you need to add some margin or padding to element without writing a custom CSS selector. Set margin or padding, the side to apply the spacing, and lastly the size of the spacing (m,p)-(t|r|b|l|x|y|a)-(0,1,2,1.5,3) Utility
.media-bottom media bottom Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the bottom Media Object
.media-left Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the left Media Object
.media-middle Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to center it vertically Media Object
.media-right Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the right Media Object
.nav-item If your nav uses a list add this class to each list item for the proper spacing Navs
.nav-link Each anchor link inside your nav is given this class in order to have the proper styling Navs
.nav-pills Use this class along with .nav to make each nav link into a button Navs
.navbar-light Add this class to your navbar if you would like it to have a light background and dark text Navbar
.navbar-toggler The infamous cheeseburger icon to signify a navigation menu on mobile Navbar
.offset-*-* Used to offset a grid column from its original position Grid System
.p*-# Sometimes you need to add some margin or padding to element without writing a custom CSS selector. Set margin or padding, the side to apply the spacing, and lastly the size of the spacing (m,p)-(t|r|b|l|x|y|a)-(0,1,2,1.5,3) Utilities
.page-item This class is added to each li inside the ul.pagination and floats the li's' Pagination
.page-link This class is added to each anchor link containing the numbers Pagination
.pagination-sm Decreases the font size and spacing of a pagination nav Pagination
.pagination-lg Increases the font size and spacing of a pagination nav Pagination
.position-* N/ANot responsive, but a group of utility classes to add common position values. .position-(absolute, fixed, relative, static, sticky) Utilities
.shadow-* bootstrap 4 shadow class Adds a black CSS box shadow to an element. .shadow-(none, sm, lg)Utility
.pos-f-t n/aPositions an element fixed to the top of the viewport and full width. Utility
.sr-only n/aHide element to all devices except screen readers Utilities
.sr-only-focusable n/aCombine .sr-only with .sr-only-focusable to show the element again when it’s focused by a user using a keyboard Utilities
.stretched-link bootstrap 4 stretched link This class extends the clickable area of an anchor link to fill the parent container. The parent container must have a position:relative for this to work properly. Utilities
.table-* Bootstrap 4 table-bordered Adds a 1px stroke around the rows, columns, and table outline. You can also remove the borders entirely. .table-(bordered, borderless) Tables
.table-* Bootstrap 4 table classes Contextual classes of different color styles to provide user feedback (active|danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Tables
.table-hover bootstrap table-hover Adds a background color when you hover a table row Tables
.table-reflow Bootstrap 4 Table Reflow The table header becomes the first column of the table to the left Tables
.table-sm Bootstrap 4 table small Removes vertical padding between table rows so it does not take as much vertical space. Good for tables with a lot of rows. Tables
.table-striped Bootstrap table striped Adds a light background color to every other table row for a striped effect Tables
.text-*-* bootstrap 4 text-right Aligns text left, right or center use choose breakpoint (xs|sm|md|lg|xl) then alignment (left, right, center) Utilities
.text-break bootstrap 4 text break class When you are building applications that have long strings or user generated content, this class breaks the long text so that it does not break the layout. Without this, the text would be as wide as the string itself. Utilities
.thead-dark The default table head styling of light background and dark text Tables
.thead-light Bootstrap 4 thead-inverse Inverts the table head to have a dark background and light text Tables
.alert bootstrap alert The .alert class adds base styling with padding and margin. Alerts
.alert-* bootstrap alert Change the color of the alert to provide user feedback. (primary, secondary, success, danger, warning, info, light, dark) Alerts
.alert-dismissible bootstrap alert dismissable Similar to a well it is a box with a border and padding. This class and a child element with a .close class lets the user close the alert. Alerts
.alert-link bootstrap alert link When you add links inside alert this class matches the font color to the parent alert class. Alerts
.active bootstrap active Tables contextual class to change row color Tables
.bg-danger bootstrap bg-danger Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes
.bg-info bootstrap bg-info Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes
.bg-primary bootstrap bg-primary Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes
.bg-success bootstrap bg-success Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes
.bg-warning bootstrap bg-warning Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes
.breadcrumb bootstrap breadcrumbs Indicate the current page's location within a navigational hierarchy. Breadcrumbs
.btn bootstrap btn This class sets the spacing and size of the button. Buttons
.btn-block bootstrap btn block By default buttons are inline this class makes it block to span the full width of its parent. Buttons
.btn-danger bootstrap btn danger Defaults to a red background button Buttons
.btn-group bootstrap btn group Smushes multiple buttons together to make a pill shape. Each button is separated by a vertical line. Button groups
.btn-group-vertical bootstrap btn group vertical Make a set of buttons appear vertically stacked rather than horizontally. Button groups
.btn-info bootstrap btn info Button for information on a topic like terms and conditions. Default is light blue. Buttons
.btn-link bootstrap btn link Keeps the spacing set with the .btn class but removes the outer border. Buttons
.btn-lg bootstrap btn lg Fancy larger or smaller buttons? Add .btn-lg, .btn-sm, or .btn-xs for additional sizes. Buttons
.btn-primary bootstrap btn primary Use for the primary action in a set. Buttons
.btn-sm bootstrap btn sm Fancy larger or smaller buttons? Add .btn-lg, .btn-sm, or .btn-xs for additional sizes. Buttons
.btn-success bootstrap btn success Defaults to a green background button with dark border. Buttons
.btn-toolbar bootstrap btn toolbar Used to create a row of buttons similar pagination row Button groups
.btn-warning bootstrap btn warning Defaults to a yellow background button with dark border. Buttons
.carousel bootstrap carousel parent carousel class making it position relative Carousel
.carousel-caption bootstrap carousel caption Caption for each slide item Carousel
.carousel-indicators bootstrap carousel indicators parent classed added to an ordered list for the little circles showing what slide you are on Carousel
.carousel-inner bootstrap carousel inner The div wrapper that contains the carousel slide items Carousel
.close bootstrap btn close Use the generic close icon for dismissing content like modals and alerts. Helper Classes
.col-*-* bootstrap col span 1-12 column. Extra small devices Phones ( < 768px), Small devices Tablets (≥768px), Medium devices Desktops (≥992px), Large devices Desktops (≥1200px). Column device Column numeric values can be 1-12. Grid system
.col-*-pull-* bootstrap pull Easily change the order of our built-in grid columns with .col-*-push-* and .col-*-pull-* modifier classes. Pull numeric values can be 0-12. Grid system
.col-*-push-* bootstrap push Easily change the order of our built-in grid columns with .col-*-push-* and .col-*-pull-* modifier classes. Push numeric values can be 0-12. Grid system
.collapse bootstrap collapse hides content on hide and show component Collapse
.collapsing bootstrap collapsing applied during transitions on hide and show component Collapse
.container bootstrap container Fixed width container with widths determined by viewport size. Equal margin on the left and right. Grid system
.container-{breakpoint} bootstrap container width: 100% until the specified breakpoint Grid system
.container-fluid bootstrap container fluid Spans the full width of the screen Grid system
.dropdown bootstrap dropdown This class gives you the ability to add a dropdown to navbar, tabs, and pills so you can display a dropdown of additional navigation. Dropdowns
.dropdown-header bootstrap dropdown header Used to add headers inside the dropdown menu Dropdown
.dropdown-menu bootstrap dropdown menu Adds the default styles for the dropdown menu container Dropdown
.dropdown-toggle bootstrap dropdown toggle This class is added to the button that will have the toggle action applied that will hide and show the dropdown menu Dropdown
.embed-responsive bootstrap responsive embed The default responsive iframe embed styles Embed
.embed-responsive-16by9 bootstrap responsive embed Div wrapper class to make child iframe responsive Embed
.embed-responsive-4by3 bootstrap responsive embed Div wrapper class to make child iframe responsive Embed
.fade bootstrap form control To have your alerts use animation when closing, make sure they have the .fade and .in classes already applied to them. Alerts
.form-control bootstrap form control Class added input, textarea, and select to make them 100% and responsive Forms
.form-group bootstrap form group A div wrapper class that goes around a form input and label Forms
.h1 - .h6 bootstrap h1-h6 Apply heading styles to other elements. Make a paragraph look like an h1 Typography
.img-thumbnail bootstrap image thumbnail Adds rounded corners and an inset border to an image Images
.info bootstrap info Tables contextual class to change row color" target="_blank" href="https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.4/content/tables/#contextual-classes Tables
.initialism bootstrap innitialism Add .initialism to an abbreviation for a slightly smaller font-size. Typography
.input-group bootstrap input group Wrapper class used to enhance an input and label group by adding a button in front or behind as help text Input groups
.invisible bootstrap Make something invisible Helper Classes
.jumbotron bootstrap jumbotron A content section that is used to showcase important content. Commonly used on home pages and category pages. Jumbotron
.lead bootstrap Increase the font size and line height of a paragraph. Good to use on the first paragraph of an article to improve readability. Typography
.list-group bootstrap list group Wrapper ul class that contains li with borders List group
.list-group-horizontal bootstrap list group The list group items are positioned horizontal intead of vertically. Be careful of long lists because they can break the layout. example List group
.list-group-item bootstrap list group item Class added to each li in a list-group List group
.list-group-item-text bootstrap list group text Class added to an anchor or p for a .list-group-item text under a heading List group
.list-group-item-* bootstrap list group color Change color of list group item by adding one of the following: default, warning, info, danger, primary List group
.list-inline bootstrap list inline Overrides a lists default style to be inline and block Typography
.list-unstyled bootstrap list unstyled Removes all bullet styling from a ul or ol list Typography
.mark bootstrap For highlighting a run of text due to its relevance in another context, use the mark tag. Typography
.media bootstrap media list Media components are image heading and description text items. Blog comments, portfolio projects, album covers, etc. Media object
.media-body bootstrap media body The class added for the media description copy block Media object
.modal bootstrap The parent wrapper class of modal content Modal
.modal-backdrop Bootstrap classes list with descriptionAdded by the modal javascript to make the area around the modal clickable to hide the modal Modal
.modal-body bootstrap The modal body content class : Header - Body - Footer Modal
.modal-content bootstrap modal-content contains modal-body, modal-header, and modal-footer Modal
.modal-dialog bootstrap dialog The secondary wrapper class of the entire modal content Modal
.modal-dialog-centered custom checkbox Vertically and horizontally centers a modal dialog Modal
.modal-footer bootstrap The footer of the modal that contains action buttons or help text Modal
.modal-header bootstrap The header section of the modal that contains the title and close button Modal
.modal-lg bootstrap modal large Makes a modal wider Modal
.modal-open Bootstrap classes list with descriptionJavascript adds this class to the body tag to prevent scrolling with the modal is open Modal
.modal-sm bootstrap modal small Makes the modal not as wide Modal
.modal-title bootstrap The title of the modal Modal
.nav bootstrap nav nav base class added all types of navigation: tabs, pills, justified, disabled links Navs
.nav-tabs bootstrap tabs Class added to enable Bootstrap tabs Tab
.navbar bootstrap navbar Navigation header class Navbar
.navbar-brand bootstrap navbar brand Most navbars contain a logo or brand. This class is added to the anchor Navbar
.navbar-nav bootstrap navbar nav The wrapper class of the navigation elements excluding the brand Navbar
.next bootstrap Used in the carousel control to identity the next control Carousel
.pagination bootstrap pagination The wrapper class that contains all of the page navigation Pagination
.pre-scrollable bootstrap You may optionally add the .pre-scrollable class, which will set a max-height of 350px and provide a y-axis scrollbar. Code
.progress bootstrap progress bar The parent class wrapper of a progress bar Progress bars
.progress-bar bootstrap progress bar The class applied to the progress bar graphic that moves Progress bars
.progress-bar-striped bootstrap progress bar striped Changes progress to a striped version Progress bars
.row bootstrap row used a parent wrapper of any vertical columns Grid system
.row-cols-*-* bootstrap row Instead of setting the column width on the .col you can specify the column grid on the .row. This can be used for a list of posts or for making a responsive card deck. Example .col-(sm,md,lg,xl)-(1-6) Grid system
.small bootstrap small Create lighter, secondary text in any heading with a generic tag or the .small class. Typography
.sr-only Bootstrap classes list with descriptionHide an element to all devices except screen readers with .sr-only. Helper Classes
.success bootstrap success Tables contextual class to change row color Tables
.tab-pane bootstrap tab-pane Class added to the div that will act as a tab content area Tab
.table bootstrap table Adding this class to a HTML table applies the Bootstrap styles Tables
.table-sm bootstrap table condensed Removes some padding from the table cells Tables
.table-bordered bootstrap Adds borders to a table and its cells Tables
.table-responsive-* bootstrap Makes a table responsive by cropping a wide table and makes it scrollable horizontally. .table-responsive or .table-responsive-(lg, md, sm, xl) Tables
.text-capitalize bootstrap text transform Capitalize the text or title case Typography
.text-justify bootstrap text alignment Full justifys the text Typography
.text-lowercase bootstrap text transform Changes text to lowercase Typography
.text-nowrap bootstrap text alignment Prevents the text from wrapping Typography
.text-* bootstrap text primary Changes text color to a contextual color or grayscale value .text-(primary, secondary, success, danger, warning, info, light, dark, body, muted, white, black-50, white-50) Color
.text-uppercase bootstrap text transform Makes text uppercase Typography
.tooltip bootstrap This class is used by the tooltip javascript as the wrapper of the toolitp Tooltip
.tooltip-inner bootstrap The wrapper class of tooltip text. This is generated by the Bootstrap javascript
Some tooltip text!
 Tooltip

Pixels to Rem Conversion Table

If you are working with a PSD file set in pixels you will often need to convert this to Rems. In Bootstrap 4 the default font size is 16px or 1 Rem

PixelsRems
PixelsRems
10.0625
20.125
30.1875
40.25
50.3125
60.375
70.4375
80.5
90.5625
100.625
110.6875
120.75
130.8125
140.875
150.9375
161
171.0625
181.125
191.1875
201.25
211.3125
221.375
231.4375
241.5
251.5625
261.625
271.6875
281.75
291.8125
301.875
311.9375
322
332.0625
342.125
352.1875
362.25
372.3125
382.375
392.4375
402.5
412.5625
422.625
432.6875
442.75
452.8125
462.875
472.9375
483
493.0625
503.125

Common Units of Measure - 15px, 16px (1rem), and 30px Multiples List

The Bootstrap grid defaults to 15px padding on the left and right of each column. So that makes a 30px gutter between two columns. When you are working on a design you will probably want to work with these common units of measure to determine heights of objects.

Multiples of 15pxMultiples of 30pxMultiples of 16px
2
153016
3
306032
4
459048
5
6012064
6
7515080
7
9018096
8
105210112
9
120240128
10
135270144
11
150300160
12
165330176
13
180360192
14
195390208
15
210420224
16
225450240
17
240480256
18
255510272
19
270540288
20
285570304
21
300600320
22
315630336
23
330660352
24
345690368
25
360720384
26
375750400
27
390780416
28
405810432
29
420840448
30
435870464
31
450900480
32
465930496
33
480960512
34
495990528
35
5101020544
36
5251050560
37
5401080576
38
5551110592
39
5701140608
40
5851170624
41
6001200640
42
6151230656
43
6301260672
44
6451290688
45
6601320704
46
6751350720
47
6901380736
48
7051410752
49
7201440768
50
7351470784
51
7501500800
52
7651530816
53
7801560832
54
7951590848
55
8101620864
56
8251650880
57
8401680896
58
8551710912
59
8701740928
60
8851770944
61
9001800960
62
9151830976
63
9301860992
64
94518901008
65
96019201024
66
97519501040
67
99019801056
68
100520101072
69
102020401088
70
103520701104
71
105021001120
72
106521301136
73
108021601152
74
109521901168
75
111022201184
76
112522501200
77
114022801216
78
115523101232
79
117023401248
80
118523701264
81
120024001280
82
121524301296
83
123024601312
84
124524901328
85
126025201344
86
127525501360
87
129025801376
88
130526101392
89
132026401408
90
133526701424
91
135027001440
92
136527301456
93
138027601472
94
139527901488
95
141028201504
96
142528501520
97
144028801536
98
145529101552
99
147029401568
100
148529701584

