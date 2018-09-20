.align-* A set of utility classes that are equivelant to writing the css property vertical-align:middle; You can use this on inline and table cell elements. .align-(baseline, top, middle, bottom) Utility

.align-content-* Added to the parent flexbox container to determing how the elements are aligned horizontally. .align-content-(start (browser default), end, center, between, around, or stretch) Utility

.align-items-* Class added to flexbox child items to specify if it should align towards the top or bottom of the container (start, end) Utility

.align-self-* Used on flexbox items to align them vertically in relation to the parent container. If columns are used the items will align verticall. (start, end, center, baseline, or stretch (browser default) Utility

.align-text-* A set of utility classes that are equivelant to writing the css property vertical-align:text-bottom; You can use this on inline and table cell elements. .align-text-(top, bottom) Utility

.badge-* Used for labels and counters in applications .badge-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Badge

.bg-* Background color utility classes: .bg-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Utilities

.border-* A versatile border utility class that lets you add/remove borders on a side or change a border color. .border-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger, 0, top-0, right-0, bottom-0, left-0, top, right, bottom, left) Utility

.btn-outline-* A button variation to have outlined buttons instead of a solid background. .btn-outline-(light, dark primary, secondary, transparent, white, warning, success, info, danger) Buttons

.carousel-control-* When you have an image carousel with pagination you will use this class on the previous and next anchor links. .carousel-control-(prev, next) Carousel

.carousel-fade n/a Animates the slide transition with a crossfade instead of a slide Utility

.col Flexbox items are automatically equal width so this class is used when you want your columns to be equal width and then go 100% on the xs breakpoint. Grid

.col-* This class is used for grid columns to determin the column width and the breakpoint you would like it to be active. The classes work from the breakpoint you set and everything larger. .col-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(1-12) Grid

.custom-range Changes the default styling of a form input range Forms

.d-flex n/a Sets the element to have have the style property display:flex; Utility

.d-none n/a Sets the element to have have the style property display:none; Utility

.d-*-* n/a A responsive display utility class that lets you specify when a display property is applied to the element. .d-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(none, inline, inline-block, block, table, table-cell, table-row, flex, inline-flex ) Utility

.d-print-* n/a Changes the display of elements when you print the document. .d-print-(flex, inline-flex, table, table-cell, table-row) Utility

.fixed-* n/a This class makes an element fixed to the top/bottom of the browser window. Here is what the CSS ruleset looks like. .fixed-bottom {position: fixed;right: 0;bottom: 0;left: 0;z-index: 1030;} Utility

.flex-*-*-* n/a Change the flexbox items layout, alignment, or size. .flex-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(row, row-reverse, column) Utility

.flex-fill-* n/a Add to all sibling elements you would like to force into equal widths and fill all available horizontal space. .flex-fill-(sm, md, lg, xl) Utility

.flex-(grow|shrink)-* n/a Forces an element to grow or shrink to use more or less of the space available .flex-(grow, shrink)-(0, 1) Utility

.float-*-* n/a Responsive utility to float an element. .float-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(none, left, right) Utility

.form-control-plaintext Use the .form-control-plaintext class to remove the default form field styling and preserve the correct margin and padding. Forms

.form-row Works similar to a grid .row but is more compact to make the form look more uniform Forms

.h-* Height utility class that makes the element a percentage height of its parent element. h-(25,50,78,100, auto) Utility

.invalid-feedback This class can be added with server side form validation to add a feedback message to an invalid field Forms

.is-* n/a If you do server side form validation you can use this class to set feedback colors on inputs or error message. .is-(valid, invalid) Forms

.justify-content-*-* Class specifies where the flex items will be positioned inside the container. .justify-content-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(start, end, center, between, around) Utility

.m*-*-* n/a Applies margin to an element using responsive breakpoints {property}{sides}-{breakpoint}-{size}

m(t,b,r,l,x,y)-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Utility

.p*-*-* n/a Applies padding to an element using responsive breakpoints {property}{sides}-{breakpoint}-{size}

p(t,b,r,l,x,y)-(sm, md, lg, xl)-(0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Utility

.progress-bar-animated When this class is added to a progressbar the progress will be animated using css3 animations Progress

.nav-fill Makes all nav items use all available horizontal space. Nav items are different widths baded on their content. Navs

.nav-justified Makes all nav items equal width and use all available horizontal space. Navs

.navbar-collapse n/a The nav links that are collapsed and shown when toggled on mobile widths. Navbar

.navbar-expand-* n/a Since the navbar is displayed collapse on mobile first, this class specifies what breakpoint you want the navbar to not be collapsed Navbar

.navbar-text n/a Vertically centers text inside a navbar Navbar

.navbar-toggler-icon The cheeseburger navigation icon is set using an svg background image of three horizontal lines Navbar

.no-gutters n/a Removes the negative margin on the .row and padding from the child columns. Helpful when you want an image to expand to the edges of the browser without padding on the left and right edges. Grid

.order-*-* This class is used to control how the elements are ordered on the page regardless of their order in the source code. So you can rearrange your layout as needed. Grid

.rounded-* The .img-rounded class was renamed to this and is primarily used with images. However, the class just adds a border radius so you could use this on other elements that you would like a radius applied. You can also add .rounded-sm or .rounded-lg to increase the size of the radius. Images

.visible n/a Hides the visibility of an element but does not change their display property. Utility

.w-* Width utility class that makes the element a percentage width of its parent element. w-(25,50,78,100, auto) Utility

.was-validated This class is set by Bootstrap's javascript to apply sub class validation styles to the form inputs. Forms

.alert-heading This class is added to headings inside alerts. It applies color:inherit so the colors match. Alerts

.blockquote Add to blockquote elements to apply the proper spacing and bottom margin to seperate it from other text. Blockquotes

.blockquote-footer Wrapping class for citation text underneath a blockquote. Used to lighten the text color. Blockquotes

.btn-group-lg Increases the default button group size Button Group

.btn-group-sm Decreases the default button group size Button Group

.btn-group-toggle This class replaces an input checkbox with a custom style that is toggable on click Button Group

.btn-lg Increases the default button size Buttons

.btn-outline-* Transparent background with colored text and border (danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Buttons

.card The class added to the div that wraps each individual card Cards

.card-body This class is added to the first child div inside the div.card parent Cards

.card-columns The .card-columns class is added to the wrapping div of of masonry-like collection of cards Cards

.card-* First add .card-inverse and then add one of the contextual background colors (danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Cards

.card-deck Similar to columns Bootstrap card decks are equal height and width Cards

.card-footer Wrap class for a card footer content area Cards

.card-group The parent wrapping class around a group of cards. Groups are similar to decks but they have no margin between each card. Cards

.card-header Wrap class for a card header content area Cards

.card-header-pills Class added in combination with .nav-pills to add pill navigation to a card header Cards

.card-header-tabs Class added in combination with .nav-pills to add tab navigation to a card header Cards

.card-img Add this class to the image you would like to have as a card background image. Used with creating cards with image overlays. Cards

.card-img-bottom Similar to a card footer you can cap the bottom of a card with an image Cards

.card-img-overlay Wrapper class used to create a card that has a background image overlay Cards

.card-img-top Similar to a card header you can cap the top of a card with an image Cards

.card-inverse Inverts the default colors to use light text on a dark background color Cards

.card-link Adds spacing around links added inside cards Cards

.card-subtitle Class added to card subtitles that adjusts the default heading styles Cards

.card-text This class wraps the container around card text Cards

.card-title The class added to titles inside cards. It applies the proper spacing. Cards

.carousel-item The wrapper class applied to each individual carousel item Carousel

.clearfix n/a Clears the floats of any child elements. Add this class to the parent element wrapping the floating elements. Utility

.col-form-label Class added to form labels to apply consistent padding and margins Forms

.col-form-label-lg Increases the font size and spacing of a form label Forms

.col-form-label-sm Decreases the font size and spacing of a form label Forms

.col-xl-* n/a Set column width for anything greater than 1200px. Specify the column span by adding 1-12 at the end Grid system

.custom-checkbox Parent class that converts a default form checkbox into a custom HTML/CSS checkbox Forms

.custom-control n/a Used on all custom form inputs and adds base styles like padding and display:inline Forms

.custom-control-inline Custom form checkboxes are set to be display:block. Use this class to make the checkbox inline Forms

.custom-control-input n/a This class is added to the default input that is going to be replaced. It adds the following: position: absolute; z-index: -1; opacity: 0; Forms

.custom-control-label When creating a custom form checkbox, this class replaces the default checkbox with custom elements using :before and :after Forms

.custom-file Class added to a label of grouped elements to create a custom file upload input Forms

.custom-file-control Similar to the custom-control-indicator class this class is added to a div to build a custom file input using CSS :before and :after. Forms

.custom-file-input n/a This class is added to the default input type="file" and hides it using CSS Forms

.custom-file-label When creating a custom form file browser, this class replaces the default file browser with custom elements using :after Forms

.custom-radio This class is added to the parent label tag along with .custom-control class to specify what kind of custom input it will be Forms

.custom-select Class added to a select tag to create a custom select menu Forms

.custom-select-sm Decreases the font size and padding on a custom select Forms

.custom-select-lg Increases the relative size of a custom form select Forms

.custom-switch Creates a custom form element that looks like a toggle switch found on touch devices. Forms

.d-* Append the following to change the element display property (block, inline, inline-block) Utility

.disabled Add this class to anchor tags to disable the click functionality but still have them visible. Buttons

.display-* This set of classes increases the font size of headings in 4 stages. These classes are used for headings outside of the main content of the page like jumbotrons and page headers. Append (1-4) to the end to adjust size. Typography

.dropdown-divider Class adds a horizontal line between dropdown link items Dropdowns

.dropdown-item This class is added to each link item shown in a dropdown menu Dropdowns

.dropdown-item-text n/a Removes the interactivity from a dropdown so it does not appear clickable Dropdowns

.dropdown-toggle-split Class added to the notched dropdown navigation. Great for providing additional actions but still having a primary action. Dropdowns

.dropleft Dropdown menu that opens left of the button Dropdowns

.dropright Dropdown menu that opens right of the button Dropdowns

.dropup Displays the dropdown menu above the button instead of below. Dropdowns

.embed-responsive-* n/a Class used to adjust responsive embed aspect ratio. Append one of the following for the desired aspect ratio (21by9, 16by9, 4by3, 1by1) Utility

.embed-responsive-item n/a By default responsive embeds apply to iframe, object, embed, and video tags. You can add .embed-responsive-item to any other element to have the same responsive styles applied Utility

.figure-caption Added to a figure figcaption element to apply font styling Content

.figure-img Classed added to images inside a figure to apply some margin Content

.form-check The parent class of form checkboxes Forms

.form-check-inline Class used for a horizontal group of checkmarks or radio buttons Forms

.form-check-input This class is added to the input tag for checkboxes and radio buttons. Adds styles for positioning and margins. Forms

.form-check-label This class is added to checkbox and radio button labels Forms

.form-control-file The class added to input type="file" to apply font and spacing Forms

.form-control-* Apply this class to form elements to increase or decrease its size relative to the default sizing .form-control-(lg, sm) Forms

.form-inline Use this class to have a series of labels and form elements on a single horizontal row Forms

.form-text This class is used for help text alongside form elements. You can add .text-muted to make the text lighter in color Forms

.has-* The .has-(success, warning, danger) is added to the parent form element container to apply visual feedback to the user on form validation. Forms

.img-fluid This class is applied to images you would like to be responsive or fluid width across various screen sizes. This was .img-responsive in v3 Images

.input-group-* This class lets you extend form controls by adding text or buttons to the left or right of the input. .input-group-(addon|btn) Input Group

.input-group-append This class adds margin-left: -1px; to the input set to left of the group to compensate for the 1px border Input Group

.input-group-prepend This class adds margin-right: -1px; to the input set to right of the group to compensate for the 1px border Input Group

.input-group-text This class adds the background color and text styles to the text inside an input group Forms

.jumbotron-fluid A default jumbotron is not full width but adding this class removes the rounded corners and makes it extend to 100% of its parent Jumbotron

.list-group-flush When adding a list group to a card add this class to the list group to remove the border. Otherwise you will have a double border. Cards

.list-group-item-action Add this class to each anchor in a list-group to remove the default anchor text color List Group

.list-inline Change ul or ol list to be listed horizontally with a little margin between each li Typography

.m*-# Sometimes you need to add some margin or padding to element without writing a custom CSS selector. Set margin or padding, the side to apply the spacing, and lastly the size of the spacing (m,p)-(t|r|b|l|x|y|a)-(0,1,2,1.5,3) Utility

.media-bottom Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the bottom Media Object

.media-left Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the left Media Object

.media-middle Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to center it vertically Media Object

.media-right Add this class the div wrapping the media object image to align it to the right Media Object

.nav-item If your nav uses a list add this class to each list item for the proper spacing Navs

.nav-link Each anchor link inside your nav is given this class in order to have the proper styling Navs

.nav-pills Use this class along with .nav to make each nav link into a button Navs

.navbar-light Add this class to your navbar if you would like it to have a light background and dark text Navbar

.navbar-toggler The infamous cheeseburger icon to signify a navigation menu on mobile Navbar

.offset-*-* Used to offset a grid column from its original position Grid System

.p*-# Sometimes you need to add some margin or padding to element without writing a custom CSS selector. Set margin or padding, the side to apply the spacing, and lastly the size of the spacing (m,p)-(t|r|b|l|x|y|a)-(0,1,2,1.5,3) Utilities

.page-item This class is added to each li inside the ul.pagination and floats the li's' Pagination

.page-link This class is added to each anchor link containing the numbers Pagination

.pagination-sm Decreases the font size and spacing of a pagination nav Pagination

.pagination-lg Increases the font size and spacing of a pagination nav Pagination

.position-* N/A Not responsive, but a group of utility classes to add common position values. .position-(absolute, fixed, relative, static, sticky) Utilities

.shadow-* Adds a black CSS box shadow to an element. .shadow-(none, sm, lg) Utility

.pos-f-t n/a Positions an element fixed to the top of the viewport and full width. Utility

.sr-only n/a Hide element to all devices except screen readers Utilities

.sr-only-focusable n/a Combine .sr-only with .sr-only-focusable to show the element again when it’s focused by a user using a keyboard Utilities

.stretched-link This class extends the clickable area of an anchor link to fill the parent container. The parent container must have a position:relative for this to work properly. Utilities

.table-* Adds a 1px stroke around the rows, columns, and table outline. You can also remove the borders entirely. .table-(bordered, borderless) Tables

.table-* Contextual classes of different color styles to provide user feedback (active|danger|info|primary|secondary|success|warning) Tables

.table-hover Adds a background color when you hover a table row Tables

.table-reflow The table header becomes the first column of the table to the left Tables

.table-sm Removes vertical padding between table rows so it does not take as much vertical space. Good for tables with a lot of rows. Tables

.table-striped Adds a light background color to every other table row for a striped effect Tables

.text-*-* Aligns text left, right or center use choose breakpoint (xs|sm|md|lg|xl) then alignment (left, right, center) Utilities

.text-break When you are building applications that have long strings or user generated content, this class breaks the long text so that it does not break the layout. Without this, the text would be as wide as the string itself. Utilities

.thead-dark The default table head styling of light background and dark text Tables

.thead-light Inverts the table head to have a dark background and light text Tables

.alert The .alert class adds base styling with padding and margin. Alerts

.alert-* Change the color of the alert to provide user feedback. (primary, secondary, success, danger, warning, info, light, dark) Alerts

.alert-dismissible Similar to a well it is a box with a border and padding. This class and a child element with a .close class lets the user close the alert. Alerts

.alert-link When you add links inside alert this class matches the font color to the parent alert class. Alerts

.active Tables contextual class to change row color Tables

.bg-danger Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes

.bg-info Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes

.bg-primary Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes

.bg-success Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes

.bg-warning Similar to the contextual text color classes, easily set the background of an element to any contextual class. Anchor components will darken on hover, just like the text classes. Helper Classes

.breadcrumb Indicate the current page's location within a navigational hierarchy. Breadcrumbs

.btn This class sets the spacing and size of the button. Buttons

.btn-block By default buttons are inline this class makes it block to span the full width of its parent. Buttons

.btn-danger Defaults to a red background button Buttons

.btn-group Smushes multiple buttons together to make a pill shape. Each button is separated by a vertical line. Button groups

.btn-group-vertical Make a set of buttons appear vertically stacked rather than horizontally. Button groups

.btn-info Button for information on a topic like terms and conditions. Default is light blue. Buttons

.btn-link Keeps the spacing set with the .btn class but removes the outer border. Buttons

.btn-lg Fancy larger or smaller buttons? Add .btn-lg, .btn-sm, or .btn-xs for additional sizes. Buttons

.btn-primary Use for the primary action in a set. Buttons

.btn-sm Fancy larger or smaller buttons? Add .btn-lg, .btn-sm, or .btn-xs for additional sizes. Buttons

.btn-success Defaults to a green background button with dark border. Buttons

.btn-toolbar Used to create a row of buttons similar pagination row Button groups

.btn-warning Defaults to a yellow background button with dark border. Buttons

.carousel parent carousel class making it position relative Carousel

.carousel-caption Caption for each slide item Carousel

.carousel-indicators parent classed added to an ordered list for the little circles showing what slide you are on Carousel

.carousel-inner The div wrapper that contains the carousel slide items Carousel

.close Use the generic close icon for dismissing content like modals and alerts. Helper Classes

.col-*-* span 1-12 column. Extra small devices Phones ( < 768px), Small devices Tablets (≥768px), Medium devices Desktops (≥992px), Large devices Desktops (≥1200px). Column device Column numeric values can be 1-12. Grid system

.col-*-pull-* Easily change the order of our built-in grid columns with .col-*-push-* and .col-*-pull-* modifier classes. Pull numeric values can be 0-12. Grid system

.col-*-push-* Easily change the order of our built-in grid columns with .col-*-push-* and .col-*-pull-* modifier classes. Push numeric values can be 0-12. Grid system

.collapse hides content on hide and show component Collapse

.collapsing applied during transitions on hide and show component Collapse

.container Fixed width container with widths determined by viewport size. Equal margin on the left and right. Grid system

.container-fluid Spans the full width of the screen Grid system

.dropdown This class gives you the ability to add a dropdown to navbar, tabs, and pills so you can display a dropdown of additional navigation. Dropdowns

.dropdown-header Used to add headers inside the dropdown menu Dropdown

.dropdown-menu Adds the default styles for the dropdown menu container Dropdown

.dropdown-toggle This class is added to the button that will have the toggle action applied that will hide and show the dropdown menu Dropdown

.embed-responsive The default responsive iframe embed styles Embed

.embed-responsive-16by9 Div wrapper class to make child iframe responsive Embed

.embed-responsive-4by3 Div wrapper class to make child iframe responsive Embed

.fade To have your alerts use animation when closing, make sure they have the .fade and .in classes already applied to them. Alerts

.form-control Class added input, textarea, and select to make them 100% and responsive Forms

.form-group A div wrapper class that goes around a form input and label Forms

.h1 - .h6 Apply heading styles to other elements. Make a paragraph look like an h1 Typography

.img-thumbnail Adds rounded corners and an inset border to an image Images

.info Tables contextual class to change row color" target="_blank" href="https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.4/content/tables/#contextual-classes Tables

.initialism Add .initialism to an abbreviation for a slightly smaller font-size. Typography

.input-group Wrapper class used to enhance an input and label group by adding a button in front or behind as help text Input groups

.jumbotron A content section that is used to showcase important content. Commonly used on home pages and category pages. Jumbotron

.lead Increase the font size and line height of a paragraph. Good to use on the first paragraph of an article to improve readability. Typography

.list-group Wrapper ul class that contains li with borders List group

.list-group-horizontal The list group items are positioned horizontal intead of vertically. Be careful of long lists because they can break the layout. example List group

.list-group-item Class added to each li in a list-group List group

.list-group-item-text Class added to an anchor or p for a .list-group-item text under a heading List group

.list-group-item-* Change color of list group item by adding one of the following: default, warning, info, danger, primary List group

.list-inline Overrides a lists default style to be inline and block Typography

.list-unstyled Removes all bullet styling from a ul or ol list Typography

.mark For highlighting a run of text due to its relevance in another context, use the mark tag. Typography

.media Media components are image heading and description text items. Blog comments, portfolio projects, album covers, etc. Media object

.media-body The class added for the media description copy block Media object

.modal The parent wrapper class of modal content Modal

.modal-backdrop Added by the modal javascript to make the area around the modal clickable to hide the modal Modal

.modal-body The modal body content class : Header - Body - Footer Modal

.modal-dialog The secondary wrapper class of the entire modal content Modal

.modal-dialog-centered Vertically and horizontally centers a modal dialog Modal

.modal-footer The footer of the modal that contains action buttons or help text Modal

.modal-header The header section of the modal that contains the title and close button Modal

.modal-lg Makes a modal wider Modal

.modal-open Javascript adds this class to the body tag to prevent scrolling with the modal is open Modal

.modal-sm Makes the modal not as wide Modal

.modal-title The title of the modal Modal

.nav nav base class added all types of navigation: tabs, pills, justified, disabled links Navs

.nav-tabs Class added to enable Bootstrap tabs Tab

.navbar Navigation header class Navbar

.navbar-brand Most navbars contain a logo or brand. This class is added to the anchor Navbar

.navbar-nav The wrapper class of the navigation elements excluding the brand Navbar

.next Used in the carousel control to identity the next control Carousel

.pagination The wrapper class that contains all of the page navigation Pagination

.pre-scrollable You may optionally add the .pre-scrollable class, which will set a max-height of 350px and provide a y-axis scrollbar. Code

.progress The parent class wrapper of a progress bar Progress bars

.progress-bar The class applied to the progress bar graphic that moves Progress bars

.progress-bar-striped Changes progress to a striped version Progress bars

.row used a parent wrapper of any vertical columns Grid system

.row-cols-*-* Instead of setting the column width on the .col you can specify the column grid on the .row . This can be used for a list of posts or for making a responsive card deck. Example .col-(sm,md,lg,xl)-(1-6) Grid system

.small Create lighter, secondary text in any heading with a generic tag or the .small class. Typography

.sr-only Hide an element to all devices except screen readers with .sr-only. Helper Classes

.success Tables contextual class to change row color Tables

.tab-pane Class added to the div that will act as a tab content area Tab

.table Adding this class to a HTML table applies the Bootstrap styles Tables

.table-sm Removes some padding from the table cells Tables

.table-bordered Adds borders to a table and its cells Tables

.table-responsive-* Makes a table responsive by cropping a wide table and makes it scrollable horizontally. .table-responsive or .table-responsive-(lg, md, sm, xl) Tables

.text-capitalize Capitalize the text or title case Typography

.text-justify Full justifys the text Typography

.text-lowercase Changes text to lowercase Typography

.text-nowrap Prevents the text from wrapping Typography

.text-* Changes text color to a contextual color or grayscale value .text-(primary, secondary, success, danger, warning, info, light, dark, body, muted, white, black-50, white-50) Color

.text-uppercase Makes text uppercase Typography

.tooltip This class is used by the tooltip javascript as the wrapper of the toolitp Tooltip